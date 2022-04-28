Remains of missing man found in Phantom Canyon area

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the remains of Bobby Stringer, a man who went missing in February, were found in the Phantom Canyon area.

Rangers with the Bureau of Land Management discovered human remains on April 19 while conducting raptor counts in the area, according to the sheriff's office.

On April 20, Fremont County Search and Rescue, Fremont County deputies, and the Fremont County Coroner’s Office started recovery operations near mile marker 10 on County Road 67.

A coroner completed an autopsy on April 26 and the remains were identified as Stringer, who went missing in the same area on Feb. 21. The cause and manner of death has not been released.

During the days of searching in February, the Fremont Search and Rescue said the mission had been especially challenging due to a winter storm, daily high temperatures that stayed below zero degrees, and dangerous snow-covered terrain.

Fremont Search and Rescue said the Fremont Sheriff's Office, Custer County Search and Rescue, Royal Gorge Heli Tours, Colorado Search and Rescue, the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, Civil Air Patrol, and the Colorado Division or Fire Prevention and Control helped in the searches. K9s, drones, helicopters and the state's multi-mission aircraft were used, the group said.

Fremont Search and Rescue, Inc.

The Mountain Rescue Association, which also helped in the search, said teams reported knee-deep snow, downed trees and steep, rocky and slick conditions in the area.

