Religiously exempt teachers file lawsuit against Westminster Public Schools

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — It's been more than week since a group of Westminster Public Schools employees were put on unpaid leave after the district told them accommodations will not be made even though they received religious exemptions from getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 16 WPS teachers are no longer in the classroom, and 10 other employees were also relieved of their duties.

Now, about a dozen teachers are behind a lawsuit filed in a federal court Wednesday alleging violations of their First Amendment rights, according to Colorado Law Team Attorney Igor Raykin. All but one teacher are unnamed in the lawsuit in fear of retaliation.

The employees on leave "are not allowed to be on any Westminster Public Schools property, cannot talk to any kids and cannot talk to each other or any other Westminster public school staff under threat of termination," Rayking said.

A directive sent to those employees, including Ben Helgeson, a WPS teacher for nearly 20 years who received a religious exemption, explicitly states, "During your leave, you are directed not to have contact with any Westminster Public Schools students or staff in person or through electronic communications, or be present on any Westminster Public Schools premises, without the permission of the Chief of Staff. Failure to adhere to this directive will lead to disciplinary actions up to and including termination of employment."

"One of those employees happens to be my spouse," Helgeson said.

In his 19 years at the same WPS school, Helgeson said he's made a lot of friendships.

"I was to be forbidden from contacting my colleagues, my students, their parents," Helgeson said. "The emotions are overwhelming."

The lawsuit asks a judge to end the district's policy prohibiting unvaccinated teachers on unpaid leave from communicating with their colleagues and students.

"This is a tremendous hardship for them," Raynik said. "You've already taken away their ability to make a living and also while they're working for the school district, their supervisors are not allowed to give them letters of recommendation if they want to get a job with another school district."

Teachers and staff can only receive a letter of recommendation if they quit, according to WPS.

In a statement to Denver7, WPS spokesman Stephen Saunders said, in part, "WPS is reviewing the lawsuit and denies any wrong doing. All decisions were made to support the health and safety of the WPS community."

When asked about the district's reasoning in prohibiting communication, Saunders said, in part, "Now that a lawsuit has been filed our statement is our only comment."

Another letter was sent Wednesday to "impacted employees clarifying the district’s previous communication," according to Saunders.

The letter, obtained by Denver7, stated "this letter replaces the letter sent to you on October 12, 2021 regarding administrative leave," but it does not clarify any details regarding the previous directive's communication policy.

Saunders was unable to clarify any details of the updated letter Wednesday, citing legal matters.

In the meantime, Raykin said he has also filed complaints of religious discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and plans to file a discrimination lawsuit against the district as well.