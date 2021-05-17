Reigning cycling national road race champion identified as victim in Lakewood crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado cycling community is mourning the loss of a beloved member and reigning cycling national road race champion following a crash Sunday morning in Lakewood.

Gwen Inglis, 47, died after a vehicle, driven by 29-year-old Ryan Scott Montoya, veered into her path as she was riding her bike on the designated bike lane on West Alameda Parkway, according to Lakewood police.

Montoya remained on scene and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. The type of drug was not disclosed by police.

Friends of Inglis told Denver7 that the cyclist was training at the time of the crash and her husband was riding about 100 feet behind the 47-year-old. He was not injured.

Ingles was the national champion road race winner in her age group, women 45-49. She was part of the Black Swift/Cycleton Cycling Team. She recently finished No. 8 in the Pueblo Classic on April 24.

In a statement published in The Denver Post, the Bicycle Racing Association of Colorado said she was well-known across the cycling community:

“There are few words that can express the feeling of loss for any of our cycling community, and Gwen was a particularly special person. She was a multiple National and State Champion on the bike and very well known across the cycling community in Colorado. Even more impressive was her character off the bike. Knowing Gwen, you would immediately be aware of her strongest qualities. She consistently brought joy into all her relationships, and she openly accepted everyone.”

