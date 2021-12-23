Regis University requiring COVID-19 booster shots

DENVER — Regis University announced Wednesday it’s now requiring its students to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

The university already requires students to be vaccinated. The campus has a 94% vaccination rate.

Regis is requiring all students to receive a booster shot by Feb 1. 2022 or six months after receiving a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna and two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Faculty, staff and students will be required to show proof of receiving a booster shot.

“Booster shots are vital to protect the community from infection, serious illness and hospitalization,” Regis University President Rev. John P. Fitzgibbons said in a statement. “We need everyone to do their part not only to protect their own health but the health of your colleagues, classmates, friends and neighbors. Vaccination is particularly vital to help relieve our health care professionals who are carrying the burden of consistent high hospitalization rates largely due to unvaccinated individuals contracting COVID-19.”

The university said it’s planning to offer opportunities to receive a booster on campus in January, but the university also urged students, faculty and staff to make getting a booster part of their winter break plans. Further information will be released on the opportunities when it’s available.

Universities and colleges across the state continue to monitor the state of COVID-19 as the omicron variant continues to spread across the country, but many are not requiring boosters at this time.

As of Dec. 17, the University of Colorado Denver, Colorado State University and Colorado School of Mines require COVID-19 vaccinations, but they do not require boosters. Metropolitan State University Denver requires vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 testing. It does not require boosters.