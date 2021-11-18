Regional Transportation District offering $4,000 hiring bonus for several open positions

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District is offering a $4,000 hiring bonus for several open positions.

The transit system is in need of people to fill key frontline positions, including:



Bus Operators

Light Rail Operator/Engineers

Commuter Rail Operator/Engineers

Body Shop Technicians

General Repair Mechanics

Signal Power Maintainers

Electro-Mechanics

Facilities Maintenance Mechanics

“RTD is comprised of people who move people and without frontline team members, the agency could not realize its mission of making lives better through connections,” RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said.

In a press release, RTD said it has been impacted by the "Great Resignation," a term coined by a Texas A&M professor to describe the increased rate of employees leaving their jobs.

RTD is no stranger to troubled waters. In July, Denver7 took a 360 look at the system and its issues, including declining ridership, disgruntled drivers and complicated fares.

