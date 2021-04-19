Watch
Reed raft stands the test of one of the West’s epic journeys

Brian Witte/AP
FILE - This Aug. 29, 2002 file photo, shows the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon National Park, in Arizona. The Park Service responded to an investigation by the Interior Departments Office of Inspector General by banning alcohol on its trips conducted for research, education or sightseeing, even for dignitaries. The ban doesnt apply to commercial companies the general public can hire to go down the 280-mile stretch of the river or private trips that are won through a lottery system. (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)
Posted at 8:18 AM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 10:18:53-04

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — An Arizona man who built a raft out of reeds and recruited a friend to run the Grand Canyon with it is convinced Native Americans navigated the waterway long before John Wesley Powell's expedition in 1869.

The Durango Herald reports Tom Martin, of Flagstaff, built the raft out of tule, a reed that grows along shorelines and wetlands.

His friend, Peter Brown, took the raft through some of the canyon’s most harrowing rapids this winter.

After 30 days and 278 miles, the raft survived intact.

Martin says the experiment proves indigenous people would have had the means to float the entirety of the canyon.

