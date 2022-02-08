Watch
Red flags trailed ex-UCLA lecturer across elite universities

David Zalubowski/AP
Police vehicles sit in front of University Hill Elementary School across from the campus of the University of Colorado after a man accused of making mass shooting threats against the college as well as the University of California, Los Angeles, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. The police operation caused the evacuation of the elementary school and shelter-in-place orders for nearby residents on Boulder's University Hill. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
ucla threats boulder matthew harris
Posted at 11:53 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 13:53:45-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A trail of red flags about his behavior toward women followed Matthew Harris on an academic journey that took him to three of the nation’s most prestigious universities: Duke, Cornell and then the University of California, Los Angeles.

Last week, a SWAT team in Colorado arrested Harris after he allegedly emailed an 800-page manifesto and posted videos threatening violence against dozens of people at UCLA.

In online class reviews, interviews and emails obtained by The Associated Press, current and former students at all three universities alleged negligence by the schools for letting Harris slide, despite his concerning conduct.

He did not speak during his appearance in federal court Tuesday and will remain in jail. His attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.

Read the full story from The Associated Press.

