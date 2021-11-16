Red Flag Warning in effect for Front Range, with gusts up to 65 mph possible

Multiple red flag warnings across the Front Range and southern Colorado warn that conditions are ideal for a fire to spark and quickly spread Tuesday.

The warning is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday for much of the Front Range, including the urban corridor, nearby plains, southern foothills and South Park, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Gusts have reached 35 to 45 mph with low humidity. The NWS said some Front Range mountains could see gusts up to 65 mph Tuesday afternoon.

National Weather Service

A Red Flag warning isn't in effect for Larimer County, but officials there are currently working to put out a blaze near Estes Park that has spread quickly thanks to similar conditions. As of 9:45 a.m., the fire, called the Kruger Rock Fire, was 75 acres. The wind at the blaze is between 25 and 30 mph, but gusts will grow stronger this afternoon, according to NWS.

The warning is in effect for the following counties and areas:



Central, northeast and southeast Park County

Jefferson County

Gilpin County below 9,000 feet

Clear Creek County below 9,000 feet

Boulder County below 6,000 feet

West and east Broomfield County

Douglas County

Denver County

Central, east, and west Adams County

Arapahoe County

Elbert County

Central and south Weld County

Upper Arkansas River Valley

Fremont County

Teller County

Southern mountains (including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, and La Veta Pass)

San Luis Valley

The Red Flag Warnings will end at 5 p.m. as a cold front moves across the state.

On Tuesday night, light snow is possible over the mountains. Residents will see a chillier Wednesday before more mild temperatures move in, according to the NWS.

The cold front will keep the Front Range and plains cold, but won't bring much, if any, precipitation.

The NWS said there is no "significant rain or snow in sight" for the plains. Denver’s snow-free fall so far is closing in on breaking records for the latest first measurable snowfall of the season. The latest-ever first snow in Denver fell on Nov. 21, 1934.