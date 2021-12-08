Record-breaking Colorado Gives Day raises $54.4 million for local nonprofits

ARVADA, Colo. -- Coloradans opened their hearts in a big way to set a brand new record day of giving for the 12th Colorado Gives Day.

The state’s largest day of giving wrapped up early Wednesday morning with a record-breaking $54.4 million raised for local nonprofit organizations.

The 24-hour event generated $54.409,297 million for 3,063 nonprofits.

This is Denver7’s third year sponsoring the statewide day of giving.

The previous year’s record of $50,050,610 was surpassed at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“We are blown away and humbled by the generosity shown to Colorado nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day,” said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation, the organization that created the giving event.

“Coloradans recognize and appreciate the value our nonprofits give in helping everyone in our community thrive.

From ensuring people have food and housing to supporting mental wellness to making the arts accessible to all – it all becomes possible when donors make good happen.”

Since its inception in 2010, Colorado Gives Day has raised more than $361 million in donations benefiting nonprofits statewide.

Colorado Gives Day is presented by Community First Foundation and FirstBank.

Colorado Gives Day is one of the most successful days of giving in the U.S., according to Community First Foundation.

