Real estate bidding wars: These Denver homes sold for the most over asking price in 2017

This Park Hill home went through two sales last year. It was first listed for $230,000 in May and sold for $285,000 in July, a difference of 23.9 percent. The home then went back on the market in November for $415,000 and sold for $435,000 in December.
Here’s another Park Hill home that proved popular with buyers. The quaint four-bedroom house went up for sale – only cash offers accepted – in December for $190,000 and sold for $260,000 in a matter of days.
Built in 1890, this three-bedroom Platt Park home went on the market at the end of October for $250,000 and by the time it had sold, the price had risen to $363,000, a difference of more than 45 percent.
The listing for this University Hills home says “Enter at your own risk,” in case you’re wondering what kind of shape it was in before it sold. The home was listed for $160,000 in May and sold – probably to a developer or investor – for $237,500 in early June.