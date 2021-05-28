Rapids announce return of fireworks display for July 4 game

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — After announcing Thursday Dick’s Sporting Goods Park will return to operating at nearly full capacity beginning July 4, the Colorado Rapids will once again host Colorado’s largest public fireworks display.

This year will be their 24th annual 4thFest Celebration with a post-game fireworks display.

The Rapids will also retire Pablo Mastroeni’s jersey number during a ceremony at halftime — the first to be retired in club history. Mastroeni is a three-time MVP with the Rapids and was the captain of the club during the 2010 MLS Cup. The former midfielder was featured in two FIFA World Cups with the U.S. Men’s National Team and also served as the Rapids’ head coach from 2014-2017 following his retirement from playing.

The game will be against the current Western Conference leaders, Seattle Sounders FC, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tickets will be available to the general public beginning June 4. People can sign up for presale access by clicking here.

The Rapids haven’t hosted a match at full capacity since March 7, 2020. Since late April, around 7,900 fans – 44% of the stadium’s capacity – have been able to watch the Rapids in person.

