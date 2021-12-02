Putt your way into the holiday season at Holiday Lights Mini Golf in Westminster

DENVER – If there’s one thing we can appreciate about record-setting warm weather in December, it’s that it makes it a bit more bearable to get outside for the holiday season.

Maybe a little mini golf will get you into the spirit?

Westminster’s Adventure Golf mini-golf complex has been turned into a holiday light wonder you’ll have to see for yourself – with three 18-hole courses jam-packed with more than 100,000 interactive lights.

The course is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the week. Groups of up to four will be able to play together, but ticket sales will stop at 8:30 p.m. each day.

There is also holiday food and drinks, including hot chocolate for the kids and spiked hot chocolate for adults.

Until you can make it out, Denver7 Photojournalist and mini-drone pilot Eric English shows how a round of golf might leave you feeling festive this holiday season.

Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and children. Click here for more information.

Putt your way into the holiday season at Holiday Lights Mini Golf

Story by Denver7 Photojournalist Eric English. Music by local saxophone player Dave Camp.