Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Purdue's Sackler family to pay Colorado $50 million in settlement over opioid crisis

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Darren McCollester
<p>393517 01: The prescription medicine OxyContin is displayed August 21, 2001 at a Walgreens drugstore in Brookline, MA. The powerful painkiller, manufactured to relieve the pain of seriously ill people, is being used by some addicts to achieve a high similar to a heroin rush. Its popularity among abusers of the drug has resulted in a string of pharmacy robberies nationwide. Armed robbers raid the pharmacies for the painkiller which has a street value of $40 for a 40mg pill. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)</p>
Purdue Pharma won't use sales reps to push OxyContin
Posted at 10:18 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 00:19:58-04

DENVER — In what could be the largest settlement paid by private citizens in U.S. history, the Sackler family, founders of Purdue Pharma, could pay $4.3 billion to 15 states.

Colorado, one of the states in a lawsuit against the family, is also suing Purdue Pharma for predatory practices revolving around the prescription of opioids like Oxycontin.

"The opioids epidemic has touched so many across our state," Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said in an interview with Denver7. "We can trace back a major cause to Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family."

Along with the payouts, the family and Purdue must also release tens of millions of documents from former lawsuits and settlements related to the opioid epidemic. The money will not go to individuals, but to communities to help them build more rehabilitation centers and resources.

"We're going to work from that start together to really turn around what has been a terrible and very difficult chapter for Colorado and for our nation," Weiser said. "We're committed to developing a framework to ensure that all the money that gets distributed addressing the opioid epidemic and does it in a smart, fair and effective fashion."

Colorado has pursued legal action against Purdue and the Sacklers since 2019 when the company filed for bankruptcy. Since then, the company has faced thousands of lawsuits over the opioid crisis.

The settlement would allow the company to go through bankruptcy and restructure. The new organization would return its profits to help victims of the opioid crisis.

"It's a step in the right direction by bringing things into the light and and letting people know that there's an issue," said Chris Lazarus, who lost her son to a heroin overdose in 2012. "But they definitely need to change a lot of things."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school