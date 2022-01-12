Watch
Puffy, Denver Zoo's spotfin porcupinefish, passes away unexpectedly

Denver Zoo
Puffy, the Denver Zoo's spotfin porcupinefish, has passed away, zoo officials announced.
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 17:26:23-05

DENVER — Puffy, the Denver Zoo's spotfin porcupinefish, has passed away, zoo officials announced Wednesday.

The aquatic creature came to the zoo in 2010 and quickly rose in popularity.

"She delighted guests and keepers with her curious and sweet nature, and will be deeply missed by all," officials said in a tweet Wednesday.

Her death was unexpected, according to officials. A cause of death has not been released.

