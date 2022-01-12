Puffy, Denver Zoo's spotfin porcupinefish, passes away unexpectedly

DENVER — Puffy, the Denver Zoo's spotfin porcupinefish, has passed away, zoo officials announced Wednesday.

The aquatic creature came to the zoo in 2010 and quickly rose in popularity.

"She delighted guests and keepers with her curious and sweet nature, and will be deeply missed by all," officials said in a tweet Wednesday.

We are sad to share that our beloved spotfin porcupinefish passed away unexpectedly. Puffy came to the Zoo in 2010 and quickly became a Tropical Discovery favorite. She delighted guests and keepers with her curious and sweet nature, and will be deeply missed by all. pic.twitter.com/rLUeit3zVx — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) January 12, 2022

Her death was unexpected, according to officials. A cause of death has not been released.