Pueblo West High School on 'external lockdown' due to social media post

PUEBLO WEST, CO — Pueblo West High School is currently on "external lockdown," according to Pueblo County School District 70.

Classes are continuing as normal inside the building, but anyone who needs to leave is being escorted out and there are extra deputies and administration on campus as a precaution.

The lockdown was promoted by a social media post but specifics of where the post came from have not been verified.

The school district said it does not believe there is a credible threat.

