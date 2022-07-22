Pueblo police searching for missing 7-year-old boy who was visiting his father

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 7-year-old boy.

Thaddeus Lewis was last seen in the 2000 block of Jerry Murphy Road, and was possibly staying in a 1998 green Honda accord, according to police.

Thaddeus was visiting his father, Jadrian Craig Lewis in Pueblo.

The boy was supposed to return to his mother in Texas on Monday, July 18. Thaddeus' mother hasn't heard from him in several days and is concerned, according to police.

Anyone with information on Thaddeus or Jadrian's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Julee Quintana at 719-320-6045.