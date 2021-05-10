Watch
Pueblo police investigating homicide Monday morning; westbound lanes of US 50 closed east of I-25

Pueblo Police Department
Homicide investigation_May 10 2021_Pueblo Police Department
Bonforte and US 50_Location of May 10 2021 homicide investigation
Posted at 8:07 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 11:09:20-04

PUBELO, Colo. — Pueblo police officers are investigating a homicide near U.S. Highway 50 and Interstate 25.

According to Denver7's sister station KOAA, a man on a motorcycle died on the US 50 bypass. He had a gunshot wound. Police told KOAA they believe the incident started at N. Norwood Avenue and US 50, but no other details on the shooting were available. The deceased man has not been identified.

Police do not have a suspect in custody. A suspect description was not available.

The Pueblo Police Department said the scene is an active homicide investigation. They asked drivers to avoid the westbound US 50 bypass from Bonforte Boulevard.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said US 50 westbound is closed for the police activity between N. Hudson Avenue and I-25. Traffic is being diverted onto northbound I-25.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

