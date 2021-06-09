Pueblo firefighter shot in leg after protecting homeless man from harassers, police say

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police in Pueblo are looking for a man they say shot at a group of off-duty firefighters, striking one in the leg, after they came to the aid of a homeless man who was being harassed by a group of men, including the accused shooter.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Esteban Gallegos. He is wanted for one count of first-degree assault and eight counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The wounded firefighter was transported to the hospital where is listed in “stable” condition.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of N. Main Street in downtown Pueblo.

Police said a group of men that had just left a local bar began harassing a homeless man who was apparently experiencing some sort of mental health issue.

Nearby, a group of off-duty firefighters wearing street clothes were outside their union building waiting for a pizza to arrive. They told the group who was harassing the homeless man to leave the individual alone.

The group left the scene, but a short time later, an individual fired several rounds in the victim’s direction from a sedan, a 90s model Buick. The victim was struck once in the leg. Police suspect Gallegos pulled the trigger.

If you have any information about this incident, including the whereabouts of Gallegos or the suspect vehicle, please call Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

