DENVER – Protests are planned Friday evening in Denver after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade, the nearly 50-year-old law which granted a woman the right to an abortion.

The Denver branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation called on Denverites to gather outside the Colorado State Capitol at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

“Now more than ever we cannot sit back and despair. We must take to the streets across the country and make it clear that we will not accept this,” reads a social media post from the political party. “We won’t go back. We WILL fight back!”

Another protest is being organized by another organization at 6 p.m., also in Denver. The event is open mic and protesters are invited to “Bring your voice!”

Ruling was expected, but remains unpopular for majority of U.S. population

Friday’s ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

It puts the court at odds with a majority of Americans who favored preserving Roe, according to opinion polls.

Alito, in the final opinion issued Friday, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong the day they were decided and must be overturned.

The ruling is expected to disproportionately affect minority women who already face limited access to health care, according to statistics analyzed by The Associated Press.

Abortion remains legal in Colorado despite Roe v. Wade decision

Despite Friday’s SCOTUS ruling, abortions remain legal in the state of Colorado, thanks to a bill Gov. Jared Polis in April, enshrining abortion access and other reproductive rights into Colorado state law.

HB22-1279, the Reproductive Health Equity Act, says that state and local public entities are prohibited from interfering with a person’s right to continue a pregnancy, give birth, or have an abortion. It also calls people’s access to contraception a “fundamental right.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story is developing and will be updated.