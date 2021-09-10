Project at Sloan Lake will replace playground, tennis courts

DENVER — Visitors to Sloan's Lake Park may have noticed two large sections of the park's southern side are fenced off.

The fencing, which went up late this week, encircles the southern tennis courts and playground area.

It's all part of a project that has been in the works since 2019.

Denver Parks & Recreation said the tennis courts, near the intersection of W. 17th Avenue and Raleigh Street, will be removed and replaced with a post-tensioned slab consisting of three tennis courts and four pickleball courts.

The playground and picnic facilities near the intersection of W. 17th Avenue and Utica Street have been redesigned and will be replaced. In addition, the project includes improvements to parking, landscape and accessibility. The community offered input on this project at several events and meetings in 2020.

City of Denver

The playground will have a space theme, according to a preferred concept on the city's website. Click here for more detailed information on what will be included on the playground, which includes a splash pad, swings, turf berm and picnic shelter.

This project is funded by the Capital Improvement Program. The project's estimated completion date is the fall 2022.