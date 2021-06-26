PrideFest returns with both in-person and virtual scheduled events throughout Denver

DENVER -- For the first time since 2019, PrideFest in Denver is partly back, in-person.

The weekend event was completely virtual in 2020, because of the pandemic.

To better accommodate those who might not feel comfortable at a fully in-person event, this year PrideFest is partly virtual and partly in-person.

"This is different. It's like one step beyond virtual, but not fully, fully in person," said Debbie Scheer, a volunteer at this year's event.

Instead of holding one large event, organizers decided to host PrideFest at six different hubs throughout Denver.

The purpose behind the hubs was to control how many people gathered at each.

"We decided we'd probably be safe if we were able to have smaller, in-person gatherings, where we could manage the crowd size a little bit better, and hopefully promote safety that way," said Rex Fuller, the CEO of the Center on Colfax, where one of the hubs is located.

To attendees, all that mattered was PrideFest was back.

Evelyn McElvenny and Duke Moellenhoff was among the first into the hub at the Center on Colfax. While it was Moellenhoff's second time at PrideFest, it was only McElvenny's first.

"It was one of those things where I was able to come, so I wanted to come," said McElvenny.

The two told Denver7 they arrived at the event an hour early because they wanted to make sure they got inside.

"We didn't know what it would be like. We kind of expected having a line all the way down the road and I know it had limited capacity, so we just wanted to be here to make sure we could actually get in," she said.

A rumor of an active shooting incident at one of the PrideFest events began to spread on social media Saturday. But Denver police said the rumor was unfounded and no shooting took place.

A statement from The Center on Colfax said a small disruption involving protesters from "Rainbows Against Capitalism" took place at the Denver PrideFest Hub at The Center on Colfax.

"One of the protestors became aggressive and PrideFest security responded immediately. Denver Police had been monitoring the protestors as they marched and were on site within minutes to coordinate with the PrideFest security team. The protestor, who was unarmed, was escorted out and was not arrested," the statement read.

PrideFest will be running all weekend at the six different hubs. Below is information on each of those.

The Center of Colfax

Saturday June 26 and Sunday June 27

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jewish Community Center

Saturday June 26 and Sunday June 27

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Denver Film

Sunday June 27

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hamburger Mary's

Saturday June 26 and Sunday June 27

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McGregor Square

Sunday June 27

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Saturday June 26 and Sunday June 27

Outdoor events 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Timed entries Noon to 1:30 p.m. or 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

