Pres. Trump denies vulgar language and more: 5 Things to Know for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.

1. Pres. Trump denies making 's---hole' comment

President Donald Trump said Friday morning that "The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used."

2. Search continues in S. California

The grueling search efforts following a mudslide in Southern California will enter a third day Friday, with authorities scouring piles of murky debris again as the window to find survivors narrows.

3. TN pastor who admitted to sexual assault put on leave

Memphis, Tennessee megachurch pastor Andy Savage, who confessed to a sexual encounter with a teenager and received applause from his congregation, has been put on leave.

4. Denver Zoo reveals new baby

The Denver Zoo will reveal its newest addition. The new bundle of joy will be announced Friday morning. The zoo had teased the announcement with a photo of an ultrasound earlier in the week.

5. Temperatures rebound for weekend

Temperatures will rebound a few degrees on Friday, with highs closer to 50 degrees across the Metro Area. We'll see low to mid-40s through the weekend and then a slight chance of light snow in Denver Sunday night into early Monday. Stay tuned for details.