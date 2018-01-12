Pres. Trump denies vulgar language and more: 5 Things to Know for Friday, Jan. 12, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump leads a prison reform roundtable in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, on January 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. State and local leaders joined Trump to discuss programs intended to help prisoners re-enter the workforce among other policy initiatives. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

DENVER -- Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.

1. Pres. Trump denies making 's---hole' comment
President Donald Trump said Friday morning that "The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used."

2. Search continues in S. California
The grueling search efforts following a mudslide in Southern California will enter a third day Friday, with authorities scouring piles of murky debris again as the window to find survivors narrows.

3. TN pastor who admitted to sexual assault put on leave
Memphis, Tennessee megachurch pastor Andy Savage, who confessed to a sexual encounter with a teenager and received applause from his congregation, has been put on leave.

4. Denver Zoo reveals new baby
The Denver Zoo will reveal its newest addition. The new bundle of joy will be announced Friday morning. The zoo had teased the announcement with a photo of an ultrasound earlier in the week.

5. Temperatures rebound for weekend
Temperatures will rebound a few degrees on Friday, with highs closer to 50 degrees across the Metro Area.  We'll see low to mid-40s through the weekend and then a slight chance of light snow in Denver Sunday night into early Monday.  Stay tuned for details. 

