Power outage causes ground stop at Denver International Airport, dozens of flight experiencing delays

DENVER – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop for all outgoing flights at Denver International Airport following a power outage Wednesday afternoon.

The power outage was reported by DIA via Twitter shortly after 2:30 p.m. Airport officials said some flights were currently experiencing delays due to the outage, but did not have an exact number.

Power outage at DEN causing flight delays. Please check with your airline for current flight status. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) July 14, 2021

The trains to the gates and security were still operating, an airport spokesperson said, adding they were working with Xcel Energy to bring the power back up.

A ground stop means flights in the air can land at the airport, but the flights that haven’t left yet will be held at their destination until further notice and very few if any departures will occur until further notice.

This is developing breaking news story.