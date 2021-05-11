Poudre School District could remove police officers from schools

The Poudre School District Board of Education will decide whether school resource officers (SRO) will remain in schools on Tuesday night.

SROs have become more controversial amid concerns that students of color are disproportionately disciplined, fueling a “school-to-prison pipeline.”

Denver Public Schools voted in July of 2020 to end its contract with the Denver Police Department for school resource officers.

In the Poudre School District, a community advisory council was tasked with coming up with a recommendation on whether or not to renew the district’s contract with the Fort Collins Police Department for 14 school resource officers. Eleven out of 15 members of the council recommended removing SROs from schools.

Some parents who support SROs are planning to rally before Tuesday night’s school board meeting. Parent Natalie Niemeyer said she worries schools won’t be as safe if officers aren’t in the buildings to respond to threats. She said Fort Collins police have already been told to make changes to their procedures.

“This program is in place to help these kids, to get them on the right path and to make the right decisions, not to put them in the court system,” Niemeyer said.

Other community members have urged the board to remove police from schools, saying students of color in Poudre Schools feel they’ve been targeted, bullied and harassed.

If the school board votes to remove SROs, they may be replaced with police liaisons who would be stationed near schools.