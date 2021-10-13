Postal worker shot, killed in Longmont neighborhood

LONGMONT, Colo. — Police in Longmont are investigating after a postal worker was shot and killed in front of neighborhood mailboxes Wednesday. The shooter remains at large.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at Heatherhill Street and Renaissance Drive.

Police said a male suspect was seen fleeing the area south on Renaissance Drive. The suspect was wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and blue mask.

The Longmont Police Department said they were unable to apprehend the suspect after an initial search with a police canine.

The department cautioned residents in the area to expect a heavy police presence while they investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.