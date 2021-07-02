Possible remains of missing hiker Joshua Hall found near Diamond Lake Trail

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – The possible remains of an Arvada hiker who went missing nearly five months ago were found Thursday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Joshua Hall, 27, went for a hike at around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, from the Hessie Trailhead with his dog and was reported as missing later that day. His vehicle and his dog were eventually found, but the hiker was not. Five days later, the ground search for the hiker was suspended.

This Thursday, a volunteer with the Front Range Rescue Dogs organization, who deputies said was preparing for a future organized search for Hall, found partial human remains approximately 4.3 miles west of the Hessie Trailhead.

Deputies said the sex and age of the decedent is unknown at this time due to decomposition and possible animal activity.

“Based on the location of the discovery, as well as items found near the body, we have cause to believe this may be the body of Hall, however the Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the identity of the decedent as well as the cause and manner of death,” a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said recovery efforts were complete, which involved members from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Front Range Rescue Dogs, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control’s Canon City Helitack.