Possible human bones found near campground outside Crestone

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are investigating after possible burned human bones were found near a campground northeast of Crestone.

On Monday around 5:30 p.m., the Saguache County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a person had found possible human bones near the Forest Service gate to the North Crestone Creek Campground, which is up Saguache County Road 71. The bones were along the road.

A sheriff's office corporal arrived at the scene and found the bones. The corporal noted that they appeared to be human and seemed to have been burned because the bones were mixed in ashes, according to the sheriff's office.

A coroner was called to the scene and also believed the bones were human.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation was asked to send an evidence collection team, which arrived the following day to collect the bones. After that, the coroner took possession of the bones.

As of Wednesday morning, the bones have not been identified as human or belonging to any person in particular. The sheriff's office said they do not believe the bones belong to Suzanne Morphew or Kristal Reisinger, two missing women in the state, but not elaborate why.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the North Crestone Creek Campground "is rustic with camping sites nestled among Aspen, Juniper, Fir and other riparian-loving trees. Because the sites are so far apart, each site has a feeling of secluded wilderness camping with few of the inconveniences." It has remained closed for the season since late November.

Anybody with information on the bones is encouraged to contact the Saguache County Sheriff's Office at 719-655-2544.