Possible contamination from irrigation pond at Water World prompts health warning

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Health officials are warning of potential contamination at Water World.

According to a release from the Tri-County Health Department, a power outage and subsequent repair of a broken valve at Water World in Federal Heights likely allowed water from an irrigation pond to flow into the domestic water supply.

Health officials said the untreated water might have affected drinking fountains, ice, drinks, and food sold and consumed at the water park from Monday to Wednesday. The untreated water may have also affected water in some of the swimming pools at the park.

The affected area was limited to the Water World location, and there was no impact to the City of Federal Heights water distribution system, according to Tri-County Health.

Untreated water could be contaminated with the norovirus, giardia, E. coli, cryptosporidium, and hepatitis. There are no reported illnesses at this time, the release said.

“The problem has been corrected, so any possible exposure was limited to those three days. We are notifying the public out of an abundance of caution so that guests can be aware of any symptoms from ingesting untreated water,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department.

Anyone experiencing symptoms who visited Water World on June 11, 12, or 13 should call the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment at 303-692-2700; and then contact their healthcare provider.

Water World will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Friday.

Park officials offered the following information regarding pre-purchased tickets:

$20 Ticket Promotion If you purchased a promotional $20 ticket and it is unsed, we have extended the expiration date for an additional two-weeks through Thursday June 28, 2018. You can go to the turnstile with your printed ticket or show your phone barcode for entry. If you would like a refund of the ticket, you can contact Guest Services at 303-427-7873 and we will be happy to refund the purchase. Season Pass Bring-a-Friend Vouchers If you have a Value Season Splash Pass and had a Bring-A-Friend Voucher, those will be honored through June 28, 2018. Cabana and Bungalow Rentals If you purchased a Cabana or Bungalow for the 14th, Guest Service will contact guests tonight to reschedule for an upcoming date. If you choose not to reschedule, we will happily cancel and/or refund your reservation. Regular Day Admission Pass If you purchased a Day Admission pass, you will be allowed to use that at anytime throughout the 2018 season. If you would like a refund, you can contact Guest Services at 303-427.7873 We are sorry for the inconvenience of the park being closed and thank you for your understanding. For additional questions about tickets and park hours, please click here.

Several agencies, including the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, are investigating the incident.