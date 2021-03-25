Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Possible chemical leak at Coors Field being investigated by Denver fire, Denver police departments

items.[0].image.alt
Denver Fire Department.
possible chemical leak_coors field.jpg
Posted at 3:15 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 19:20:35-04

DENVER – Officials with the Denver fire and Denver police departments investigated a possible chemical leak at Coors Field Thursday afternoon but had cleared the scene by 5:30 p.m. without finding any hazards or dangerous chemicals.

In a tweet, the Denver Fire Department said there were no injuries reported due to the possible chemical leak, but crews would remain at the scene for a while longer.

Roads around Coors Field were closed as crews investigated the possible chemical leak. Alternate traffic routes were advised for people in the area.

Denver Fire said at 5:15 p.m. that no hazards or dangerous chemicals were found and that crews would be reopening the streets once equipment is rounded up.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7 ott ad gfx

Streaming

Live Denver7 news & weather streaming on your TV