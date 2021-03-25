Possible chemical leak at Coors Field being investigated by Denver fire, Denver police departments

DENVER – Officials with the Denver fire and Denver police departments investigated a possible chemical leak at Coors Field Thursday afternoon but had cleared the scene by 5:30 p.m. without finding any hazards or dangerous chemicals.

In a tweet, the Denver Fire Department said there were no injuries reported due to the possible chemical leak, but crews would remain at the scene for a while longer.

#DenverFireDepartment is working with @DenverPolice and @Rockies to determine a possible chemical leak at Coors Field. There are no injuries and crews will be on scene for a while longer. Alternative traffic routes are advised around the area. @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/s1cwJ4ErEx — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) March 25, 2021

Roads around Coors Field were closed as crews investigated the possible chemical leak. Alternate traffic routes were advised for people in the area.

Denver Fire said at 5:15 p.m. that no hazards or dangerous chemicals were found and that crews would be reopening the streets once equipment is rounded up.