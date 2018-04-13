Porter Hospital sends out 5,800 letters to patients as administrators explain sterilization issue

Initial sponge wipe needed to be more "robust"

Lance Hernandez
3:11 PM, Apr 12, 2018
17 mins ago
The Chief Medical Officer at Porter Adventist Hospital and the Senior Vice President at Centura Health went before cameras to explain a problem with the first step of a surgery equipment sterilization process that may have put 5,800 patients at risk of infection.

"Some of the reason we paused on having this dialogue is because we didn't have all the answers," said Sr. V.P. Morre Dean. 

Dean said the Joint Commission, a body that helps the federal government look at quality in hospitals, wanted the pre-cleaning of surgical instruments to be "more robust."

Dr. Patty Howell, Porter's Chief Medical Officer, said they employ a seven-step process.

The first step is in the operating room, where staff wipe debris off the surgical equipment following surgery. The equipment is then sent to the Sterile Processing Department, where it is scrubbed by hand with special brushes and is then put into a mechanical washer that works with sprays and heat.

"It is then visually inspected," Howell said, "to see if there is any evidence of bio-burden remaining."

Then it is transferred onto trays and wrapped in blue sterile wrapping and placed into a sterilization chamber.

Howell said the viruses patients are most concerned about -- HIV, Hep B and Hep C -- are inactivated at temperatures between 56 and 101 degrees Celsius after 90 seconds.  She said the hospital's machines operate at 134 degrees Celsius and cycle for 4 minutes.

Howell said there are no confirmed cases of HIV or Hepatitis being linked to the flaw in the first step, but noted "we're still in the testing phase."

The hospital has established a hotline for patient questions. The phone number to call is (303) 778-5694.

