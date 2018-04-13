Porter Hospital sends out 5,800 letters to patients as administrators explain sterilization issue

Freeze Watch issued April 12 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Garfield, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
Freeze Watch issued April 12 at 8:03PM MDT expiring April 14 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 3:22PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:57PM MDT expiring April 12 at 11:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 2:13PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:09PM MDT expiring April 13 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Gunnison, Mesa, Montrose
Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 2:09PM MDT expiring April 13 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Garfield, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 2:05PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 12:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 12:57PM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 12:42PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 12:42PM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 11:50AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 11:33AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 10:33AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Larimer, Morgan, Weld
Fire Weather Warning issued April 12 at 10:33AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 9:51AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Blizzard Warning issued April 12 at 9:51AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 9:50AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
High Wind Warning issued April 12 at 9:50AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued April 12 at 4:39AM MDT expiring April 13 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Garfield, Mesa
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 4:29AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 3:00PM MDT in effect for: Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, Lincoln, Logan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 4:15AM MDT expiring April 14 at 12:00AM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Morgan, Weld
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Crowley, El Paso, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 3:53AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Las Animas, Pueblo
High Wind Watch issued April 12 at 2:57AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued April 12 at 2:45AM MDT expiring April 14 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Yuma
Fire Weather Warning issued April 11 at 12:32PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
High Wind Watch issued April 11 at 11:37AM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Watch issued April 9 at 12:38PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma
DENVER -- The Chief Medical Officer at Porter Adventist Hospital and the Senior Vice President at Centura Health went before cameras Thursday to explain a problem with the first step of a surgery equipment sterilization process that may have put 5,800 patients at risk of infection.
"Some of the reason we paused on having this dialogue is because we didn't have all the answers," said Sr. V.P. Morre Dean.
Dean said the Joint Commission, a body that helps the federal government look at quality in hospitals, wanted the pre-cleaning of surgical instruments to be "more robust."
Dr. Patty Howell, Porter's Chief Medical Officer, said they employ a seven-step process.
The first step is in the operating room, where staff wipe debris off the surgical equipment following surgery. The equipment is then sent to the Sterile Processing Department, where it is scrubbed by hand with special brushes and is then put into a mechanical washer that works with sprays and heat.
"It is then visually inspected," Howell said, "to see if there is any evidence of bio-burden remaining."
Then it is transferred onto trays and wrapped in blue sterile wrapping and placed into a sterilization chamber.
Howell said the viruses patients are most concerned about -- HIV, Hep B and Hep C -- are inactivated at temperatures between 56 and 101 degrees Celsius after 90 seconds. She said the hospital's machines operate at 134 degrees Celsius and cycle for 4 minutes.
Howell said there are no confirmed cases of HIV or Hepatitis being linked to the flaw in the first step, but noted "we're still in the testing phase."
The hospital has established a hotline for patient questions. The phone number to call is (303) 778-5694.