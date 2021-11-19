Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Porch Pirate Hall of Shame: Help Denver7 put an end to porch pirates during the holidays

items.[0].videoTitle
It's that time of year again when we get to put porch pirates on blast for trying to ruin your holidays. Porch pirate thefts increase during the holiday season. Our Hall of Shame works to get their pictures out there and put an end to it.
Posted at 6:06 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 20:06:18-05

It's that time of year again when we get to put porch pirates on blast for trying to ruin your holidays.

Porch pirate thefts increase during the holiday season. Our Hall of Shame works to get their pictures out there and put an end to it.

We can't do it without your help!

If you have a video you would like for us to air, send it to newstips@thedenverchannel.com.

In the email, you must answer these questions:

  • Did you file a police report?
  • Do we have your permission to share your video on-air and online?
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather