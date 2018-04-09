Ponderosa High School student arrested, accused of bringing handgun onto campus

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies arrested an 18-year-old Ponderosa High School student Monday afternoon after deputies say a handgun was found inside the student’s car.

Margaret Goldner was booked into the Douglas County Jail on several charges, including possession of a firearm on school grounds and juvenile (under 21) in possession of a handgun.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, information received from Text-A-Tip earlier in the day led to the student’s arrest.

The tip indicated Goldner was selling drugs and had a handgun in her car. Deputies said an immediate search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed the weapon and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities thanked the tipster’s “honesty and bravery” and for bringing the situation to their attention.