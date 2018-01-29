Poll: Nearly half of marijuana users admit to going to work while high

DENVER -- About half of marijuana users in states where it's legal say they've gone to work while under the influence of the drug, according to a new poll.

The poll came from auto sales app Instamotor, which, it should be noted, doesn't have any particular expertise in either the marijuana industry or polling, so it may be best to take the results with a grain of salt.

Instamotor polled 600 self-identified marijuana users in states where recreational marijuana is legal (the report doesn't include any data specifically for Colorado). The poll was conducted via the Pollfish platform on Jan. 25, 2017.

RELATED: Marijuana use among Colorado teens declines again, government report shows

Almost half -- 48 percent -- of respondents said they have gone to work high, with 39 percent stating that they go to work under the influence at least once per week. 17 percent said they work while high at least once per month and 28 percent said they light up before work several times a year.

Almost three quarters of respondents who admitted to going to work high said they think they perform better at their jobs when they're high. Additionally, 50 percent said they would likely be fired if their boss knew they were high at work.

Despite marijuana being legal for both medical and recreational use in Colorado, employers are still free to test their employees for marijuana and fire them for using the drug.