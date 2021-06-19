Polis signs 3 new gun laws inspired by Boulder shooting

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has signed three of six gun bills passed in the latest legislative session into law.

The Denver Post reported the bills signed Saturday were all announced following a mass shooting at King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado, on March 22, when 10 people were killed.

The three bills all take effect immediately. They would require an expanded background check before a person can buy a gun. They also reverse a ban that keeps local governments, such as cities and counties, from creating their own gun regulations.

Local jurisdictions can only make ordinances that are stricter, not more lenient, than state law. The third bill would create the state’s first Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

