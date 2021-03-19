Menu

Polis orders flags lowered half-staff in honor of Atlanta shooting victims

Posted at 6:45 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 11:21:24-04

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shootings in Atlanta.

Flags on all public buildings statewide will be lowered March 18 until sunset March 22, as proclaimed by President Joe Biden.

“Colorado stands in solidarity with our Asian American community. The crimes and actions being committed against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are terrifying. The latest series of murders in Georgia reflect a surge of violent attacks being committed against Asian Americans. It is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Colorado stands united with our Asian American and Pacific Islander communities against all forms of racism, violence, and hate that have occurred during the pandemic. We are so thankful for our AAPI communities and their contributions to our state,” Polis said.

The president's proclamation ordered flags lowered to half-staff "as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 16, 2021."

