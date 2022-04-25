Polis, legislators announce one-time tax refund to Coloradans by late summer

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday each Colorado taxpayer will receive a one-time tax refund of $400, or $800 for joint filers due to a record state surplus.

As part of a proposal that will be introduced, the Colorado Dividend, all Colorado taxpayers who file their 2021 tax returns by May 31, 2022 will receive their rebate in the mail by August or September. About 3.1 million people will receive that rebate.

“We know that this last year has been difficult. Rising prices, gas at $4 a gallon, groceries costing more,” Polis said. “Rather than sit on this money, we know that $400 will help people now.”

“That is a month’s worth of groceries for the average family in Colorado,” added Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City. “That is the kind of relief that we need to be providing to Coloradans right now in wake of rising inflation that we are seeing across the country and right here in our state.”

Polis credited the economic success Colorado has seen as the reason the state is able to introduce a proposal that provides the one-time rebates early, mentioning the state has the fifth strongest economy in the country and the recovery of more than 100% of the jobs lost during the pandemic.

“Our resilience as a state and the steps we’ve taken to position Colorado to thrive are boosting our economy and boosting our recovery,” said House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver. “This is Coloradans’ money. This is their money, and we’re making sure that we make government efficient in getting those dollars back to them as quickly as possible.”

Under the Colorado Taxpayer Bill of Rights, when there’s a TABOR surplus , it gets refunded to taxpayers. What would normally come to taxpayers in April 2023 is being given in an advanced payment, due to the proposal, to address the rising costs of inflation, officials said.

Polis also confirmed during the press conference the surplus was enough to trigger a reduction in the income tax next year as well as additional money that is refunded through the six-tiered sales tax mechanism next April.

When asked if the decision to introduce the proposal was because of political pressure during an election year, Polis said the decision was due to the economic pressure Coloradans are facing and that “it would make no sense” to delay the refunds when Coloradans need them now.

In response to the announcement, Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown released the following statement:

"I'm happy that Jared Polis and the Democrats in the state legislature have publicly reversed course and are now joining Republicans in touting the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights. For years, these same Democrats have worked to undermine TABOR and fought to increase fees and taxes on everyday Coloradans. However, I'm pleased to see their apparent change of heart, even if it is clearly just an election year game."

House Minority Leader Hugh McKean said it was "unfortunate" Polis and the Democrats "stepped up to agree with Republicans that Colorado families should keep more of their hard earned dollars" with only two weeks left of the legislative session.