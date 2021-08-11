Polis, CDOT to provide update on timeline to reopen I-70 in Glenwood Canyon following damaging mudslides

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and the director of the Colorado Department of Transportation will provide a timeline on reopening Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon following mudslides that caused "extreme damage" to the roadway in late July.

The interstate closed through the canyon on July 29 after at least 10 large mudslides, which were caused by heavy rain on the burn scar of the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire, covered the road, sometimes under as much as 12 feet of mud.

It has remain closed since.

Polis, CDOT Director Shoshana Lew and other state officials will survey the damage together and provide a timeline on the reopening at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Background on the long-term I-70 closure

On July 29 afternoon and overnight into the following morning, more than 100 people were trapped on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to mudslides.

By the early afternoon of July 30, CDOT officials said they had evacuated 108 people from the area or moved them to a safer spot.

Nobody was injured. However, CDOT said following an assessment of the road, they found "extreme damage" to the highway, including to the viaduct structure. On Aug. 2, Polis said it will take “a few days to a few weeks” before any lanes of I-70 in the canyon would reopen.

Video shows latest from Glenwood Canyon after mudslides

To get around this closure, westbound traffic can exit at Silverthorne and travel north on Colorado 9 to U.S. 40, then west to Craig. From Craig, take Colorado 13 south to Rifle and back on I-70. Eastbound traffic will need to exit at Rifle and take the same route in the other direction.

A few days after the closure, on Aug. 4, Polis officially issued two disaster declarations in response to the mudslides. One activates the State’s Emergency Operations Plan, which enables state agencies to better coordinate their response, and provides additional funds to respond to the damage and repairs needed in the impacted areas. It also allows the use of the Colorado National Guard for traffic control and debris removal.

The second Executive Order enables the state to seek federal funding assistance.

Polis, Lew, and CDOT Chief Engineer Stephen Harelson sent letters on Aug. 8 to the U.S. Federal Highway Administration and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asking for $116 million in federal money, including $11.6 million as soon as possible, to help clean up the mudslides, repair I-70's damage, and study improvements to nearby roads that could be used as workarounds. The request for a quick disbursement of $11.6 million in federal emergency relief funding was granted on Tuesday.

“The damage to I-70 represents an immediate threat to the economy of the region and the safety of the public,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “These emergency relief funds reflect our commitment to helping Colorado respond to this emergency.”

The USDOT and FHWA said the additional funds the state requested “may be available later to continue repairs to I-70.”

Glenwood Canyon has been shut down several times over the past few months after mudslides washed up on the roadway.

CDOT said there is no easy solution to the problem. The mudslides stem from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar. The human-caused fire started August 10, 2020 in Glenwood Canyon and burned more than 32,000 acres in the White River National Forest. CDOT said due to the size of the burn scar and terrain of the canyon, mitigation is nearly impossible.

Check on road conditions on CDOT's website here and sign up for traffic alerts here.