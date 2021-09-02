Watch
Police arrest homicide suspect barricaded inside Denver apartment complex

Posted at 4:40 PM, Sep 02, 2021
DENVER – Westminster police and Denver SWAT team members arrested a suspect in a Wednesday evening homicide at a Denver apartment complex following a standoff.

The suspect, who has not been identified, barricaded himself inside an apartment in the 800 block of Oneida Street in Denver, according to Westminster police.

A person was shot and killed Wednesday just before 7:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Orchard Court in Westminster. Police there said detectives quickly identified the suspect, obtained an arrest warrant and discovered Thursday afternoon he was at the apartment complex.

Westminster police said the man was arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday. The department said it would "provide more information related to the suspect when we are able to."

The person shot and killed Wednesday has yet to be publicly identified by the Adams County Coroner’s Office, and police have not released further details about the homicide.

