BASALT, Colo. — Police in the western Colorado town of Basalt are warning residents of a potential danger lurking in the Roaring Fork River.

Police say several bottles used in the production of methamphetamine were found on the banks of the river recently.

The duct-taped bottles are suspected to be cold-cook vessels for making the drug and contain highly toxic chemicals. Cold-cook meth making is a one-container method of making the drug.

It’s possible more bottles will turn up on the banks of the river as the water level is still low.

Police warn residents to contact authorities immediately if they come upon suspicious containers in the river.