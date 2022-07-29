Police: Two people killed in Loveland, 'possible suspect' died from self-inflicted gunshot wound in Erie

LOVELAND, Colo. — Hours after two people were killed in Loveland Thursday, the "possible suspect" died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Erie, according to the Loveland Police Department.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Loveland police officers were dispatched to a home in the area of Aries Drive and Pavo Court for a weapons complaint.

According to Loveland police, juveniles told the 911 dispatcher they were hiding inside the home after two people were shot. It was not known if the suspect was still in the house at the time.

Using an armored rescue vehicle, the Loveland Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team deployed to the house and removed all three juveniles, who were hiding in various parts of the home.

The SWAT Team cleared the home and did not find the suspect, who Loveland police identified as 49-year-old Javier Acevedo.

Investigators learned Acevedo was driving a gray 2019 Volkswagon Jetta and was possibly armed and dangerous.

Authorities were led to 600 Grimson Place in Erie after a "possible suspect" was seen carrying what appeared to be a long gun, Loveland police said in a press release.

Shortly after authorities arrived, the suspect was declared dead after suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Loveland police.

The Weld County Coroner's Office will confirm the suspect's identity, while the Larimer County Coroner's Office will confirm the identities of the Loveland victims.

There is no threat to the community at this time, according Loveland police. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.