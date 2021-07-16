Police: Suspect breaks through Greeley apartment walls trying to escape officers following recovery of stolen vehicle

GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley man accused of multiple felonies and vehicle theft broke through a wall to a neighboring apartment unit while trying to escape police and SWAT on Wednesday, police said.

On Wednesday around 2:24 p.m., officers with the Greeley Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) found a wanted man, Nicholas Bordeaux, 27, in Greeley driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen, the police department said.

The officers saw Bordeaux and another man, later identified as Derrick Ortiz, 26, go into an apartment along the 2100 block of 30th Street. Police surrounded the apartment and commanded Bordeaux to surrender, which he did not.

Police knew Bordeaux may be armed, so the Greeley SWAT team was also called to the scene.

At one point, Bordeaux tried to escape from the apartment by crashing through a wall into a neighboring apartment. In this apartment, he tried to barricade the door and then returned, through the hole in the wall, to the original apartment, the police department said.

Eventually, the officers with SET were able to convince him to surrender. He was taken into custody.

Bordeaux and Ortiz were brought to the Weld County Jail, the police department said.

Bordeaux was booked on three existing felonies, two misdemeanor warrants and a parole violation, plus new charges of first-degree burglary and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Ortiz was booked on one misdemeanor and two felony warrants, plus aggravated motor vehicle theft and violation of bail bond conditions.

During negotiations with Bordeaux, Natasha Garza, 21, arrived at the apartments and was arrested for obstruction after she refused to leave the property. She was released at the scene with a summons, the police department said.

No other details will be released Friday, police said. The mug shots were not available as of Friday morning.