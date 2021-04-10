Police: Street racing led to deadly crash in downtown Denver last weekend

DENVER — Police in Denver confirmed Friday that a street race led to a deadly crash in downtown Denver last weekend.

John Dahmer, 40, was booked into the Denver City Jail on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and DUI.

The crash happened Saturday, April 3 just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Lawrence Street and 18th Street. Denver police said the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene and said others were injured.

The fatal victim was identified by family as Jessica Marie Allen, a mother of two. Her family told Denver7 Allen was delivering food when she was broadsided at the LoDo intersection and died.

Police believe Dahmer, driving an SUV, was racing a black pickup truck when he entered the intersection at a high rate of speed and collided with Allen's sedan, shoving it up against the old Spaghetti Factory building.

Police said two people were injured, including a pedestrian who was hit with flying debris.

Denver police are warning drivers about the dangers of street racing.

“It beyond saddens me that because of the dangerous decision to drag race, Jessica Allen is no longer with us,” said Police Chief Paul M. Pazen in a news release. “The consequences of drag racing are real and I hope that the next time someone considers racing that they think of Jessica and how this careless act changed the lives of her loved ones and our community.”

Police said drag racing can also result in drivers losing their drivers’ licenses with the 12-point traffic violation, fines up to $999 and having their vehicle impounded.

