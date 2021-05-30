Watch
Police shooting in southwest Denver

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 3:57 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 17:57:54-04

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting involving an officer in southwest Denver Sunday afternoon. It's not known if anyone was injured at this time.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of West Alameda Avenue, according to a Denver Police Department tweet.

Police said it’s an active scene and more details will be posted to the department’s Twitter account. Roads are closed in the area.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

