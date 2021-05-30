Police shooting in southwest Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a shooting involving an officer in southwest Denver Sunday afternoon. It's not known if anyone was injured at this time.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of West Alameda Avenue, according to a Denver Police Department tweet.

ROAD CLOSURES: Alameda & Lipan and Spyres & Lipan are closed. #Denver pic.twitter.com/zJgoCoPKoh — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 30, 2021

Police said it’s an active scene and more details will be posted to the department’s Twitter account. Roads are closed in the area.

