Police shoot, injure suicidal person in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Castle Rock.

Police said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person at a home in the 1300 block of Sierra Drive just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

It isn’t clear what led to shots being fired, but police said the victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police have not identified the injured party or the officer or officers involved.

