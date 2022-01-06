Police shoot and kill man in Wheat Ridge, roads closed in area

DENVER – A police officer shot and killed a man near West 29th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Wheat Ridge Thursday afternoon.

Wheat Ridge police said no other people, including officers, were injured. Sheridan Boulevard is closed from W. 29th Ave. to W. 26th Ave., police said shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.

A spokesperson for the police department said the shooting happened outside, but did not immediately release further information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Edgewater police said they were assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.