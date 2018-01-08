Police searching for suspect in fatal Denver stabbing

DENVER – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a fatal stabbing in Denver last week.

Denver police said Deven Tomasso, 32, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

Officers responded to a home in the 000 block of Hazel Court a little before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 and found the victim, Joshua Jost, 44, suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any further details about the stabbing.

Tomasso is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Tomasso’s whereabouts should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.