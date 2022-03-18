Watch
Police searching for missing child, 12, in Thornton

Posted at 12:19 PM, Mar 18, 2022
THORNTON, Colo. — Police are searching for a 12-year-old missing out of Thornton.

The Thornton Police Department said Bo Robertson was last seen Friday morning near E. 102nd Avenue and Steel Street.

At the time, he was wearing a dark blue jacket, gray hoodie, black Adidas T-shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 1 inches tall and weighing 106 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes, according to police.

Police said he is considered a runaway.

Anybody who sees Robertson or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

