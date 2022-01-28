Police searching for 12-year-old Aurora boy who didn't return from school

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who didn’t return home from school Thursday afternoon.

Isaiah Sanchez was last seen at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy at 10100 E. 13th Ave. at around 3 p.m. on Jan. 27, the Aurora Police Department said.

It’s believed he didn’t return home after getting into trouble for skipping school, according to police.

Sanchez is described as a 4-foot-11, 110 pound boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, black pants and gray Nike shoes.

Police are concerned about Sanchez’ safety due to the “frigid weather.”

Anyone who has seen Sanchez or has any information about his possible whereabouts is asked to call the Aurora911 Center at (303) 627-3100.