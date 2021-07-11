Police search for missing man and his 3-year-old grandson in Sheridan

SHERIDAN, Colo. — Authorities issued an Endangered Missing Alert Activation Sunday morning for a missing 3-year-old boy and his 63-year-old grandfather from Sheridan.

The man, George Crihfeild, and the toddler, Nathaniel Janson, were last seen in the 3000 block of West Milan Ave. around 6 p.m. Friday. The alert notification said the two left in a vehicle to go fishing, but they have not returned.

Police said they are known to fish at Centennial Park near South Federal Boulevard and West Union Avenue.

Crihfeild is described as a 5’9” tall white male with gray hair and brown eyes. Nathaniel is a 3-feet tall white male with blonde hair and hazel eyes. The boy was last seen wearing a white shirt, and red, white and blue swim trunks with sharks on them.

They may be in a black-colored 1999 Chrysler Concorde, Colorado license plate XOS-565, which has a white scuff of damage and one window taped.

Police fear they may be in danger and are urging anyone with information to contact them at 303-762-2211.

