Police search for Denver mom and her two kids after alleged kidnapping

Denver Police
Posted at 4:27 PM, May 28, 2022
DENVER — Police in Denver are looking for a mother and her two kids they say were kidnapped during a domestic violence incident Saturday.

Police issued a bulletin Saturday, asking the public to help them locate 24-year-old Francheska Tafoya and her two children: 1-year-old Naveana Maruffo and 2-month-old Ramon Maruffo.

Witnesses told police the three were taken by force from an address near East 40th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Denver. They were last seen Saturday.

Police are calling 28-year-old Julian Maruffo-Gutierrez a suspect in the family’s disappearance.

They may be traveling in a 2001 black Chevy Suburban with Colorado license plate 411-1262. Police said they may have ties to the Fort Collins-Loveland area.

If seen or their whereabouts known, you are asked to call 911.

